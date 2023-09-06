Community Baby Shower to be held in Davenport, Saturday.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Health Department (SCHD) has announced they’re partnering with Scott County Kids and other community organizations to host a community baby shower on Saturday.

The community baby shower will be held on Saturday at the TMBC Lincoln Center from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., according to event organizers. The event is free and open to new and expecting families.

Attendees can receive pregnancy and birth resources and can connect to representatives from Amerigroup, Chocolate Milk Cafe, Community Health Care Inc., EveryChild, Iowa WIC, Iowa Total Care, the Lincoln Center, Molina Healthcare, NAACP Metrocom Branch, Parent Pals, Scott County Health Department, and Scott County Kids, according to a media release from SCHD. Additionally, door prizes, games, and a photo station will be available.

“This event is about supporting the health and well-being of pregnant people and families,” said Lydia Amissah-Harris, SCHD Family Health Coordinator. “We want to share health and resource information and help make connections to the programs and services that are here in our community.”

For more information, contact the SCHD Public Information Officer at 563-326-8618, or Terry Hanson, Scott County Kids Special Projects Coordinator at 563-326-8221 ext. 8503, the media release concluded.

Community Baby Shower on Saturday, Sept. 9. (kwqc)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.