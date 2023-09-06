Coroner releases name of burglary suspect who died while in custody of East Moline police

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Coroner Brian Gustafson said a burglary suspect who died while in the custody of the East Moline Police Department early Wednesday has been identified as Louis B. Griffin, 62, of Silvis.

Gustafson said the preliminary results of an autopsy conducted Wednesday indicated significant cardiac issues and no evidence of any trauma or foul play was identified.

Griffin’s death is under investigation by the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force. The activation of the task force was done at the request of East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey, according to a media release.

Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, police received a call of a burglary in progress in the 400 block of 17th Avenue. According to police, the caller had a suspect on video on their property.

Police said after checking the home, an officer noticed a man who matched the description of the suspect on a bicycle near 17th Avenue and 6th Street.

The man took off but was stopped shortly by an officer at 5th Street and 15th Avenue He became unresponsive and officers attempted life-saving measures and requested an ambulance, according to police.

Darren Gault, Moline police chief and the public information officer for the task force, said in the release the task force will conduct a “thorough and independent investigation which, at its conclusion, will be turned over to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal for review.”

“It is extremely important that the public allow investigators time to gather information in order to answer questions and determine all the facts,” he said. “Currently a team of ITF investigators are canvasing the neighborhood, conducting witness interviews, collecting evidence and reviewing videos, radio traffic, and more. The East Moline Police Department does have body cameras. The State’s Attorney will make any decisions regarding criminal charges once all the facts have been gathered. This process does take time to complete and we will update the public on the status of the investigation as it moves along. It is important that ITF investigators speak to anyone with information about this incident.”

Gault asks anyone who heard or saw anything or has any type of personal, residential or commercial video of the area and has not yet spoken to task force to call the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force at 309-752-4915 x4935.

The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force was formed in 2008 to investigate officer-involved death cases. ITF is led by the Illinois State Police and includes police departments in Rock Island, Moline, East Moline, Milan, Silvis, and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.

Gault said no East Moline officers will be involved in this investigation.

