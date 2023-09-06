CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Wildermuth arrested, retail, identity thefts

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department has arrested a woman shown last week on TV6′s Crime Stoppers segment. She was wanted for retail theft and two counts of identity theft.

According to a statement from Moline Police Department, Jessica Wildermuth, 32, was caught on a Crime Stoppers tip from over the weekend.

Police say Wildermuth was arrested and she is in the Rock Island County Jail as of Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.