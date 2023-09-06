CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Wildermuth arrested, retail, identity thefts

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department has arrested a woman shown last week on TV6′s Crime Stoppers segment. She was wanted for retail theft and two counts of identity theft.

According to a statement from Moline Police Department, Jessica Wildermuth, 32, was caught on a Crime Stoppers tip from over the weekend.

Police say Wildermuth was arrested and she is in the Rock Island County Jail as of Tuesday morning.

