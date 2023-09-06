Davenport responds to reports of leaked memo

Davenport says two staffers are on leave due to an intolerable work environment that was a result from the actions and behaviors of multiple elected officials.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In response to media reports about a leaked memo, city officials on Wednesday issued a statement that two employees were “compelled to take leave due to a work environment that was no longer tolerable, resulting from the actions and behaviors of multiple elected officials.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Police: 10-year-old Rock Island boy accidentally shot himself before mom hid body
Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of the woman who died in a rollover...
Victim identified in fatal rollover in Clinton County
The bench trial for Henry Dinkins ended on Tuesday and his fate in is the hands of the judge....
Fate of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell now in the judge’s hands
83-year-old James Lawyer was reported missing Sunday. He was found early Monday morning.
FOUND: Deputies locate missing Grand Mound man
One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night in DeWitt, the Clinton...
1 killed in rollover crash in Clinton County

Latest News

Davenport says two staffers are on leave due to an intolerable work environment that was a...
Davenport says two staffers on leave due to intolerable work environment
Committee members hold a public comment hearing on proposed eliminations of state boards and...
Iowa in jeopardy of losing millions in community service funding under realignment bill
Wednesday, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, 4401 27th Street, had its grand opening from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Ollie’s bargain store opens in Moline inside old Gordman’s store
A generic photo of a grill. Not Jim's Rib Haven.
Jim’s Rib Haven says they’re ‘temporarily closing’, not permanently