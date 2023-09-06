Davenport woman charged with setting home on fire

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested on second-degree arson charges after police said she intentionally set her home on fire.

Misty Rene Hawkins, 38, of Davenport was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 29 on second-degree arson charges, a class C felony, publishable by 10 years in prison, and first-degree criminal mischief, also a class C felony in connection to a fire at a Davenport house, according to an arrest affidavit.

A judge set bond for Hawkins on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at $20,000 crash or surety, according to court documents. Hawkins will have a preliminary hearing on Sept. 15.

The following resulted from the incident on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Davenport police said they and Davenport Fire Department responded to 1514 Cedar Street for a report of a structure fire.

DFD said they arrived on scene and noticed heavy interior fire conditions on both the east and north side of the home. The fire had burned through both entry door frames and was extending up the exterior vinyl siding, DFD added.

After the fire was extinguished, DFD said they conducted an origin and cause investigation that determined the fire was intentionally set, with findings of multiple points of origin inside the home.

Later, it was determined that Hawkins committed second-degree arson when she intentionally set fire to the home which exceeds $750. Hawkins also committed first-degree criminal mischief when she intentionally set fire to the structure.

The cost of replacing, repairing and restoring the home that was burned is more than $10,000, according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.