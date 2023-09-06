Downtown Burlington seeking kid entrepreneurs for Kids Farmers Market

Downtown Burlington seeking kid entrepreneurs for Kids Farmers Market.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Downtown Burlington is looking for young entrepreneurs to show off their creativity at the Jefferson Street Farmers Market.

According to event organizers, Downtown Partners, Inc. is calling all innovate kids ages 17-year-old and younger to participate in the Jefferson Street Farmers Market on Sept. 21 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Event organizers say this is an opportunity for young farmers, bakers, crafters and creatives to share their work with the community. It’s also a free event.

If you would like a chance to sell your goods and are 17-years-old and younger, contact Amy Moyner at 319-752-6365 pr amoyner@greaterburlington.com to apply, event organizers said.

