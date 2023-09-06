East Moline burglary suspect dies in custody

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A burglary suspect died in custody early Wednesday morning in East Moline.

According to the East Moline Police Department, officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress at a home in the 400 block of 17th Avenue.

Police say the suspect was found in the area and when an officer attempted to stop them, they left on a bicycle. After a short chase, the suspect was arrested.

While still on the scene, the suspect began having an apparent medical issue. Emergency personnel began emergency medical services before the suspect was taken to an area hospital.

Police say the suspect died at the hospital. The cause of death is not known at this time.

The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force has taken over the investigation.

The person’s identity has not been released at this time, pending family notification.

