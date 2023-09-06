Hearing set for verdict to be read in Dinkins trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, a judge announced that the verdict for Dinkins will be given at a hearing on September 15th.

Dinkins is accused of killing Breasia Terrell, who disappeared in July 2020. Fishermen found her body months later in Clinton County.

Prosecutors and the defense rested their cases back in August. The state argues that the chain of events presented proves Dinkins committed the crimes. Prosecutors highlighted video evidence of Dinkins buying bleach at Walmart and bullets found with the remains.

Dinkins’ lawyers argue the state didn’t prove he committed murder or kidnapping, noting a lack of DNA evidence.

The hearing will take place at the Scott County Courthouse at 9:05 a.m.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.