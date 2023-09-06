Invisible danger: TV6 Investigates looks at dangerous ‘forever chemicals’ in cities water supplies

QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - They’re called forever chemicals because that is how long they can last.

They can cause cancer, experts say.

And the EPA says 3M Cordova has been discharging them into the Mississippi River since the 1970s.

Now, the forever chemicals have been detected in Quad-Cities drinking water.

Scientists call them PFAS, and they are tied to health risks.

Corey McCoid, a water expert for the Iowa DNR, said some of those risks include increased diabetes and affected blood pressure and cholesterol levels and altered metabolism.

Yes, there are increased cancers associated with it as well. Altered metabolism,” McCoid said.

As he and other scientists learn more about the dangers, regulators are ordering PFAS manufacturers across the nation to test water supplies near their facilities – including 3M Cordova.

Charly Brown, who runs Moline’s water lab, said it has been testing for forever chemicals before the EPA ordered the company to sample.

“What we can say is our levels are lower than closer to 3M. So at least from here to 3M, and the closer you get to 3M, the higher the levels are,” he said.

Once thought of as miracle chemicals, PFAS are used in many household products, like carpets and clothing, and in fire retardants. 3M uses them to make sticky notes and tape.

3M and the EPA declined to go on camera for this report.

But according to agency documents, 3M has manufactured or used at least 11 different forever chemicals at its Cordova facility for the past 50 years. 3M discharged them into the air and water. And it’s spread them in sludge over nearby fields.

In a statement, 3M said it “continues to take action to address the presence of PFAS near our Cordova facility and the Quad Cities metro area. We are currently sampling drinking water from residences on private wells within four miles of our site. Additionally, in September 2022, 3M offered treatment systems to residences using private wells for drinking water within three miles of the site. Samples continue to be taken before and after the installation to verify the systems are working as designed, with results being communicated to property owners. 3M is also working with area water utility providers to continue sampling activities in that metro area.”

So far, tests show levels in the Quad-Cities aren’t as high as in some other parts of the nation. Still, forever chemicals have been detected in 127 of 139 wells within 3 miles of 3M Cordova.

The company is offering to treat or replace wells in this area. The time to get your water tested is now.

“If I were a homeowner and I had a private well and I received a letter from 3M and their consultants, I would take them up on their offer to complete that sampling,” McCoid said.

All this comes as the EPA is expected to set new standards for forever chemicals later this year.

Experts say the EPA could essentially ban PFAS in drinking water if the standard is set at zero.

One PFAS was detected inside 3M Cordova at thousands of times higher than Illinois’ health advisory limits.

UP NEXT IN THE SERIES: The company is paying for a new well in Camanche, Iowa, to dilute the town’s water to safer levels. We’ll visit that community and hear from its residents.

RELATED

22 attorneys general oppose 3M settlement over water systems contamination with ‘forever chemicals’

Illinois, Iowa’s history with 3M, announces $10.3B settlement over PFAS contaminating water supplies

3M reaches $10.3 billion settlement over contamination of water systems with ‘forever chemicals’

Illinois AG suing 3M over leaked ‘Forever Chemicals’

3M agrees to sample, provide treatment for contamination found in drinking water near Cordova facility

Layoffs hit 3M in Cordova

City of Camanche to receive water supply upgrades, 3M to fund 2 new wells

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.