Jim’s Rib Haven says they’re ‘temporarily closing’, not permanently

A generic photo of a grill. Not Jim's Rib Haven.
A generic photo of a grill. Not Jim's Rib Haven.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Some patrons who may have tried to visit long-time Quad Cities restaurant, Jim’s Rib Haven, 531 24th Street, have said that the business wasn’t open.

According to Jim’s Rib Haven owners, they say that they’re “temporarily closing” and not permanently. Owners of the restaurant also cited staffing shortages.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide updates online and on-air as they become available.

