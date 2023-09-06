Jim’s Rib Haven says they’re ‘temporarily closing’, not permanently

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Some patrons who may have tried to visit long-time Quad Cities restaurant, Jim’s Rib Haven, 531 24th Street, have said that the business wasn’t open.

According to Jim’s Rib Haven owners, they say that they’re “temporarily closing” and not permanently. Owners of the restaurant also cited staffing shortages.

