Ollie’s bargain store opens in Moline inside old Gordman’s store

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A new discount chain store has taken over the old Gorman’s store location in Moline that’s previously sat vacant since around 2020.

Wednesday, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, 4401 27th Street, had its grand opening from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. It’s located next to Harbor Freight Tools.

The store offers real brands at bargain prices in every department from housewares to sporting goods to flooring and even food, according to Ollie’s website. Much of the merchandise even comes direct from the finest manufacturers in the country and abroad.

“Amid inflation, Ollie’s, America’s largest retailer of brand name closeout merchandise, has witnessed a significant surge in bargain shopping,” stated a media release from Ollie’s. “Today’s consumers increasingly recognize the importance of bargain hunting in stretching their budgets and making the most out of their hard-earned dollars.”

Additionally, three-time NASCAR Champion Tony Stewart made an appearance early in the morning for the grand opening.

According to the media release, the first 250 people in line could receive a ticket to snag an autograph from Stewart.

