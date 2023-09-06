Orion’s Lee, Bettendorf’s Porter earn national recognition

AMES, Iowa (KWQC) - A couple of local football players are being nationally recognized for the work they are doing within their local communities.

Orion star and current Hawkeye Logan Lee, as well as Bettendorf standout and current cyclone Darien Porter, are nominated for the American Football Coaches Association’s good works team.

While at Iowa, Lee has spent time volunteering with book story hour at the Iowa Stead Children’s Hospital, and been a part of ‘Hawk the Vote,’ which encourages student-athletes and other students to vote.

Porter has volunteered at numerous places, including Meals from the Heartland, Miracle League and Youth and Shelter Services, which pairs a young child with an older mentor who offers guidance.

