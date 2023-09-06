Rock Island Arsenal to hold unaccompanied veteran burial, Wednesday

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island National Cemetery on the Rock Island Arsenal will be holding an unaccompanied veteran burial, Wednesday afternoon, and the public is invited to attend and show their support.

The unaccompanied veteran burial is for John L. Olson, 75, who was in the U.S. Air Force and served in 1968 and 1969 in Vietnam, according to Rock Island National Cemetery officials. His rank is unknown. The burial is scheduled to take place Wednesday at 1 p.m. at one of the committal shelters.

An unaccompanied veteran is someone who has no friends or family that are able to be in attendance for the veteran.

