Rock Island Milan School District interim superintendent gives annual State of the Schools address as search for permanent superintendent continues

The Rock Island Milan School District held its annual State of the Schools address.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Milan School District held its annual State of the Schools address Tuesday where RIMSD Interim Superintendent Alan Boucher delivered the address at the join Rock Island Rotary Club and Rock Island Kiwanis Club meeting at the QC Botanical Center.

Interim Superintendent Boucher will continue to serve the RIMSD for the current semester after which the district will select a new superintendent for the second semester.

The RIMSD School Board also says they’ve hired School Exec. Connect to do a nation-wide search for a permanent superintendent.

“I think our community has been updated and understands our process right now,” said Egan Colbrese, Assistant Superintendent of HR at RIMSD. “As long as we’re getting our children what they need and taking care of them, that is our number one. Ultimately, I’m sure everyone is looking forward to seeing who will be the next superintendent of Rock Island Milan School District.”

Parents and community members can stay involved in this process by watching and attending board meetings and providing feedback, school board officials said. The new permanent superintendent will likely be announced by the start of the new school year.

