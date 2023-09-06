Sterling building demolished after fatal fire and partial collapse

By Kyle Bales
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A downtown apartment complex in Sterling has been demolished after a fire and subsequent partial collapse in July killed Juan Antonio “Tony” Anaya and critically injured Kimberly Johnson. Following the incident, residents living in an adjacent building were forced to evacuate.

Two of the three adjacent buildings were vacant but one still had residents living in it at the time of the fire. Once the debris of the first building is cleared, further inspections will determine whether the remaining structures are safe to occupy or not.

Michael Sylvester is one of those tenants. He says most of his belongings are non-salvageable from being exposed to moisture over several week. He added that he does not believe his apartment will be reopened.

“Everything is pretty much trashed now,” said Sylvester, “the back wall is a little caved in and the basement is leaking.”

The federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) enforcement agency says they will provide no comment as their investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the family of Anaya has hired a Rock Falls-based law firm to investigate the cause of the fire and partial collapse that led to his death. The law firm says they will also be representing Alfredo Miranda Calderon, who they say was injured while saving the life of Anaya’s daughter in the fire.

The law firm is asking anyone that has information, or witnessed something, they believe may be connected to the fire and collapse of the building to call 815-626-0500.

