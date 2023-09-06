TV6 Bookclub: September Reads

By KWQC Staff
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Every month TV6 partners with Brittany Peacock from the Davenport Library to share a book of the month and September book options include The Overdue Life of Amy Byler, Pumpkin Space and Not So Nice, The Spanish Love Deception, and The Seamstress of New Orleans.

But this month, the book that TV6 Book Club has chosen is The Overdue Life of Amy Byler by Kelly Harms.

To learn more about upcoming events at the Davenport Library, click here.

