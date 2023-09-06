WATCH: Teen catches 3-legged bear raiding patio fridge for White Claw

The three-legged bear ripped a hole in the patio screen and got its paws on two White Claws. (WESH, JOSEPH DIGLIO, JOSAURY FANEITE-DIGLIO, CNN)
By WESH Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023
LAKE MARY, Fla. (WESH) - A three-legged bear in Florida had its own party after breaking into a family’s patio and drinking their White Claw, and a 13-year-old boy caught it all on camera.

Joseph Diglio, 13, was watching TV around 5 p.m. Sunday when barking from the family’s dog, Bruno, clued him into the fact there was something outside. It turned out a three-legged bear had broken into the home’s patio by ripping a hole in the screen. So, Joseph began filming.

“Oh my god, there’s a literal bear in our patio,” the teen said in the video. “I’ve never been this close to a bear. Look how big he is.”

Joseph’s mom says the bear ate the family’s fish food then proceeded to the bar, where the teen captured the bear opening the fridge door.

“Oh, look, he just opened the door. He’s about to take the beer,” Joseph said in the video.

The bear got its paws on two White Claws, a hard seltzer drink. Its favorite flavors are apparently mango and strawberry.

While Joseph thought the bear’s ability to open the fridge was pretty cool, he also found it concerning.

“Once I saw him open the fridge, I got scared that he could open the doors to the houses,” the teen said.

But ultimately, Bruno barked at the bear, scaring it away. As it turns out, the bear is well known to residents in the area, who affectionately refer to it as “Tripod.”

Joseph says this is actually the second time a bear has broken through the patio screen to poke around inside.

“Just part of living where we live, honestly,” he said.

