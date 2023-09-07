4 arrested after Rock Island police chase

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police arrested four people after a police chase, Thursday. Only one of the people involved was over the age of 18-years-old.

Thursday, around approximately 1:40 p.m. Rock Island police attempted a traffic stop with a white 2002 Chevrolet Tohoe that was occupied by multiple armed suspects, according to police.

Police said the driver refused to stop and a chase started. It proceeded through Rock Island and ended on the northbound onramp of Rt. 92 and 18th Avenue.

After the chase, four people were taken into custody, including the 17-year-old juvenile driver, a 17-rear-old passenger, a 15-year-old passenger, and a 19-year-old passenger, police stated. The 19-year-old was identified as Jamel E. Neal.

Police say they also recovered a 9mm handgun.

Neal has been charged with resisting, obstructing a peace officer, according to a media release from police. The juvenile passengers are being charged with resisting a peace officer and aggravated resisting, obstructing a peace officer. Additional charges are pending too.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, police said.

