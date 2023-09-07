CRIME STOPPERS: Burglar breaks down door, flees after seeing homeowner

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Thursday, Sept. 7
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023
LONG GROVE, Iowa (KWQC) - A man kicked in his front door of a Long Grove house, startling the homeowner who was sitting on a couch in the living room.

After seeing the resident the suspect ran out of the house in the 400 block of South Pioneer Drive in Long Grove.

The man who kicked down the door on midnight Aug. 11, is described as white, in his 20s or 30s, about 6 feet tall with a heavier build, wearing a dark shirt and jeans.

A $500 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 with any information about this burglary, or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are completely anonymous.

