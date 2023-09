ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jason Hearn, 35, for probation violation on the original charge of delivery/possession with intent to deliver meth.

Hearn is described as 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, bald with blue eyes.

