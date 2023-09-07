CRIME STOPPERS: Pair steal $5,000 worth of eyeglass frames

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police are looking for a man and woman who stole almost $5,000 worth of eyeglass frames from Lenscrafters in Moline.

Police said that at about 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 2 the pair entered Lenscrafters, and each selected several frames. He hid them in his waistband, and she hid them in a baby stroller.

Police said they left the mall in a white sedan, which could be a Kia Optima.

Moline Police are asking for help identifying them. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 TIPS. All tips are anonymous. If information leads to an arrest, there will be a cash reward.

