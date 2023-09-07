Davenport City Council to discuss removing 7th Ward alderman during special meeting Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport City Council is holding a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday to consider the removal of 7th Ward Alderman Derek Cornette.

The council will need a two-thirds majority to remove Derek Cornette from office.

When contacted Tuesday, Cornette referred questions to his lawyer but said regardless of what happens Thursday, he’ll continue to advocate for his ward.

Earlier this year, city staff directed Cornette to stop communicating with employees over accusations he’d made inappropriate comments. He denied wrongdoing.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.