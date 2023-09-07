Davenport woman who left elderly mother in the floor for several days given deferred judgement, probation

Beverly Jean Steen (left) and Barbara Joan Steen (right).
Beverly Jean Steen (left) and Barbara Joan Steen (right).(KWQC/ Scott County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman who pleaded guilty to leaving her elderly mother on the floor for four days was granted a deferred judgment and placed on three years of probation Wednesday.

Barbara J. Steen, 61, pleaded guilty in May to reckless dependent adult abuse resulting in serious injury, a Class D felony, in Scott County District Court.

If she completes probation, the conviction will not be entered onto her record.

According to court documents, Steen and her sister, Beverly, were the caretakers for their elderly mother who suffered from dementia in March 2021.

The mother fell on the living room floor at one point and was unable to get off the floor without help. According to the documents, the women left their mother on the ground for at least four days before calling for medical attention on March 25, 2021.

Beverly Steen, 67, also was charged in the case. Prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the case in July 2022 and wrote, “The defendant has numerous health issues and appears to have cognitive disabilities. She should not return to jail under these conditions. The defendant cannot be placed in an alternative health facility with the criminal case pending.”

A judge granted the motion, court records show.

