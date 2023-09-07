Decreasing clouds today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Clouds will be on the decrease today, but north winds will keep our highs only to the mid 70s. There is a chance that clouds hang around a little longer in NW Illinois leading to highs in the 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s heading into the weekend leading to a fall like feel most mornings. Highs will reach the low 80s this weekend ahead of our next front Sunday night. Cooler air will likely move in by the middle of next week.

TODAY: Becoming sunny. High: 75º. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cooler. Low: 50º Winds: N 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 77º.

