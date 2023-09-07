Drought continues to worsen in Iowa and Illinois

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - With very little to no rain across the TV6 viewing area over the last week, the drought continues to worsen in Iowa and Illinois.

The latest US Drought Monitor takes rainfall from August 29 through 7 a.m. September 5.

Moderate drought has expanded across portions of northwestern Illinois, with extreme drought expanding into Jones and Cedar counties in eastern Iowa.

Here is a look at the drought statistics in Iowa last week compared to this week:

Iowa drought conditions
Iowa drought conditions(KWQC)

Here is a look at the drought statistics in Illinois last week compared to this week:

Illinois drought comparison
Illinois drought comparison(KWQC)

Click here to see if there is any rain in the First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Police: 10-year-old Rock Island boy accidentally shot himself before mom hid body
Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of the woman who died in a rollover...
Victim identified in fatal rollover in Clinton County
83-year-old James Lawyer was reported missing Sunday. He was found early Monday morning.
FOUND: Deputies locate missing Grand Mound man
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay inside and lock their doors and...
Louisa Co. deputies arrest 2 armed robbery suspects from Chicago after hours-long search
The bench trial for Henry Dinkins ended on Tuesday and his fate in is the hands of the judge....
Fate of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell now in the judge’s hands

Latest News

The little bit of rain some portions of the area saw over the last week has not helped the...
Drought continues to worsen in Iowa and Illinois
Why some weather app forecasts differ from others
Why some weather app forecasts differ from one another
Why some weather app forecasts differ from others
Why some weather app forecasts differ from one another
Beverly Jean Steen (left) and Barbara Joan Steen (right).
Davenport woman who left elderly mother in the floor for several days given deferred judgement, probation