QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - With very little to no rain across the TV6 viewing area over the last week, the drought continues to worsen in Iowa and Illinois.

The latest US Drought Monitor takes rainfall from August 29 through 7 a.m. September 5.

Moderate drought has expanded across portions of northwestern Illinois, with extreme drought expanding into Jones and Cedar counties in eastern Iowa.

Here is a look at the drought statistics in Iowa last week compared to this week:

Iowa drought conditions (KWQC)

Here is a look at the drought statistics in Illinois last week compared to this week:

Illinois drought comparison (KWQC)

Click here to see if there is any rain in the First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.