Group Violence Intervention aims to reduce gun crime

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Opposed to law enforcements, Group Violence Intervention has the goal of reducing gun violence in Davenport.

Those who are focused on the initiative receive a notification to stop the violence.

According to city officials, “as long as the violence stops, the program is working.”

“Because when we’re going out and doing custom notifications, the message is: put the guns down, the violence has to stop. And if they’ve heeded that message, even if they haven’t accepted services, we consider that a success.” Sarah Ott, Chief Strategy Officer.

According to Sarah Ott, since May of last year, 90 people have been notified through Group Violence Intervention and only 4 of them has since reoffended.

