Invisible danger: TV6 Investigates looks at Camanche’s new wells

CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - Camanche is digging a new well because dangerous chemicals have been detected at high levels in their drinking water.

Regulators are pointing the finger at 3M, which uses chemicals at its facility in Cordova.

Across the river in Cordova, 3M has discharged forever chemicals – called PFAS – into the environment over the past 50 years.

Now, federal regulators are requiring the company to pay for a new water system in Camanche.

Authorities say the water is safe to drink, but scientists say no amount of PFAS is safe. Regulators are trying to remove it from the water entirely.

Corey McCoid, a water expert for the Iowa DNR, said acceptable limits have dropped over time. “As they’ve learned more information, they’ve reduced the concentrations of these, you know, based on health effects that they’ve studied.”

He said the EPA started out with a limit of around 400 parts per trillion, then it dropped at 70 parts per trillion in 2016. And then in June of 2022, they dropped it down to these, you know, near-zero levels, 0.004 parts per trillion.

According to the CDC, forever chemicals have been linked to cancer, diabetes, high cholesterol and problem pregnancies.

Camanche was in compliance with previous standards, but not the new ones. Deeper wells will tap into water sources that don’t contain PFAS.

City administrator Andrew Kida that when the EPA and 3M came to their agreement and that 3M would be responsible for cleaning up the Camanche water supply, which was a shock to the city.

“We had no idea that was going on at all. We started to enter into negotiations with 3M on how we’re going to fix the problem. And the solution quickly became just drill two new deep wells. So that’s where we’re at,” he said.

Kida said the recent tests by 3M on Well #5 show no detectable levels of PFAS in Camanche’s main water supply.

Kida called 3M a good community partner, but some residents aren’t convinced. They declined to go on camera for fear of retribution in a small town.

