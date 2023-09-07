John Deere gifts $1M grant to Habitat for Humanity for city repair

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Habitat for Humanity is starting a neighborhood project in Davenport with the help of a grant from the John Deere Foundation.

A $1 million grant over the course of four years will help Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities to send staff and volunteers to a specific area while focusing on repair efforts to help maximize the impact on the community. A portion of these funds will help build one new home each year.

According to Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities, this grant is the largest commitment they have received.

“A safe, secure, and affordable home dramatically increases the likelihood that a family will become economically self-sufficient, pursue more rewarding education and careers, and live healthier lives,” says Nate Clark, global director of corporate social responsibility and president of the John Deere Foundation. “The John Deere Foundation and John Deere employee volunteers are committed to working alongside Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities to ensure that every family in our home community has the dignity of a home to call their own.”

The Central City Repair Program will serve low-income residents at 80 percent or below AMI based on HUD guidelines. Repair projects will go from exterior repairs such as porches, to critical home repairs such as minor electrical or minor plumbing, weatherization such as windows, life safety such as smoke alarms and fire extinguishers and accessibility options such as ramps and grab bars, according to a media release.

Tom Fisher-King, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities states, “Habitat’s support from the John Deere Foundation allows us to have a larger impact on families within our community. The Central City Repair Program aligns the missions of both organizations to build strength, stability and self-reliance.”

To learn more, call 563-359-9066. Applications will also be available during normal business hours starting, Sept. 6.

