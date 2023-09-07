Judge sets hearing date for verdict in Dinkins trial

A judge has set a date for a verdict to be read in the Henry Dinkins trial.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) - A judge has set a date for a verdict to be read in the Henry Dinkins trial. Dinkins is the man charged with killing Breasia Terrell, who disappeared in July 2020. Her body was found months later by fishermen in Clinton County.

Wednesday, a judge announced that the verdict for Dinkins will be given at a hearing on Sept. 15. That hearing will be held at the Scott County Courthouse at 9:05 a.m.

Prosecutors and the defense rested their cases back in August. Dinkins did not have to testify during trial.

Defense attorney Chad Frese asked Judge Henry Latham for a verdict of acquittal on Aug. 28, saying the state had no actual evidence that provided Dinkins was responsible for the crimes he is accused of : first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham responded by laying out a timeline that she said shows there is enough circumstantial evidence to prove Dinkins took Breasia from the apartment in the early morning hours of July 10, 2020, with the intent to sexually abuse and kill her.

If convicted of either, Dinkins faces a mandatory life without parole, according to law in the state of Iowa.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide updates online and on-air as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

