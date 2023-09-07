Morrison freshman kicker makes game winning field goal against top ranked Princeton

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - LAST FRIDAY NIGHT, THE MORRISON MUSTANGS PROVED THAT THEY WERE READY FOR THE NUMBER ONE TEAM IN THE STATE...TAKING A LEAD INTO HALFTIME...BUT IN THE SECOND HALF PRINCETON WOULD TURN THE TIDE AND TAKE THE LEAD BACK. IN THE FINAL SECONDS, MORRISON WOULD DRIVE DEEP INTO TIGER TERRITORY, LEAVING A DECISION IN THE HANDS OF MORRISION HEAD COACH, NATE VANDERMYDE.

“We called a timeout because I wanted more time to think about it, we got to it and I started looking at where we were at to make the kick and I said where’s Josh, and I was like hey are you good and he looked at me and said yep I’m good” said Vandermyde.

A 27-YARDER TO WIN FOR A KICKER WHO IS NOT ONLY A FRESHMAN, BUT PLAYING IN JUST HIS FIRST VARSITY GAME, WHICH WAS ALSO JUST HIS SECOND FOOTBALL GAME EVER.

“I was like, I might have an opportunity to kick, I just need to focus on making it and i need to trust in my teammates” said freshman Josh McDearmon.

BUT AS COACH VANDERMYDE SENT MCDEARMON ONTO THE FIELD, THERE WERE NERVES.

“As I go out there I’m incredibly nervous and once I get lined up I was like it can’t be that hard I mean I should be able to hit it through the uprights and after I made it I was just so elated and all the team came out and we were just all really excited.”

JUST LIKE THAT, NOT THAT HARD, MCDEARMON HIT THE GAME WINNER AGAINST THE TOP TEAM IN THE STATE.

“It says a lot about him, he comes from a great family, his dad played here, he was a very athletic guy, i mean you can see it’s an athletic family, a smart family and i think that is where the confidence comes from.”

AS THE COACHES SAID DURING THE GAME, MCDEARMON IS A SOCCER PLAYER, BUT THANKFULLY FOR MORRISON THE FRESHMAN HAD SOME ENCOURAGEMENT TO TRY A NEW FOOTBALL AND NOW THE COMMUNITY OF MORRISON THINKS IT’S REALLY FUN AS WELL THAT HE “TRIED” KICKING...AND HIS COACH THINKS SO TOO...

“I think he’s a football player, I mean man if you get those soccer kids kicking that’s obviously huge.

