Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley work to raise pond water levels after experiencing drought conditions

COAL VALLEY, Illinois (KWQC) -Two of the Niabi Zoo ponds are now lower after experiencing drought conditions. The low water levels could harm the wildlife.

The zoo made a post on Facebook Friday addressing the low water levels after saying zoo-goers were concerned.

Lee Jackson, Director of the Niabi Zoo says it will take time to get the affected ponds back to their proper level. One of Niabi Zoo Ponds affected is their koi fish pond.

When the koi pond is full, it’s about four feet of water according to the zoo.

Jackson says for about two weeks, they have been pumping water for several hours each day from their well to get the pond water level back up.

The zoo says they have gained a foot of water back so far.

Jackson says the goal is to get the water back up to the proper level so when the pond freezes in the winter, the fish are safe.

However, Jackson says they are pumping the water slowly because well water has a high concentration of dissolved gasses that could get into the system.

The drought map from Aug 31. showed Rock Island County, where the Niabi Zoo is located, ranging from abnormally dry to severe drought. The newest drought map that came out Thursday now shows the county ranging between moderate drought to severe drought.

The Niabi Zoo says they do have future concerns. “It’s the first time in the memory of anyone who’s been associated with the Niabi Zoo that uh we had so little rain and caused this much of a drop in water level. And I’m just afraid that this is going to be the new normal. This is something we’re gonna have to deal with moving forward from now on,” said Jackson, Director of the Niabi Zoo.

Jackson also addressed the possibility of not being able to fill the pond. However, he said things are going well, there are no leaks, the water is holding and there is no indication that they wouldn’t be able to fill the pond back up

The Niabi Zoo says they anticipate to have the koi pond back at its proper level by mid or end of Oct.

