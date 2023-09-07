North Scott football team ready for road test against Assumption

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The top ranked North Scott football team will take on 7th ranked Assumption Friday in the Six Spotlight game.

“They’re well coached, play really hard, and they got some really talented players I mean the quarterback Timmons is back from last year, made a lot of plays, for them, obviously their tailback is athletic and they got some really good lineman so they’re very veteran from last year” said North Scott head coach Kevin Tippet.

“Friday night under the lights, it’s gonna be fun, we both want to prove ourselves and it’s just gonna be a battle, we can’t wait, it’s gonna be two good programs going at it” said North Scott senior Nolan Engelbrecht.

TV6 will have live reports counting down to kickoff Friday night from Assumption at 5:00 and 6:00.

