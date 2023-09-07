Playcrafters Barn Theatre presents ‘Witness to the Prosecution’

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Playcrafters Barn Theatre in Moline features “Witness to the Prosecution” which ran over the Labor Day.

Watch the interview with director, Victor Angelo, to learn more about the theater company and this Agatha Christie production in particular.

‘Skeleton Crew’ is the next show set to run Oct. 6-15.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit Playcrafters Barn Theatre online at https://playcrafters.com/ or call 309-762-0330.

Playcrafters Barn Theatre’s location is 4950 35th Avenue, Moline, IL. The email address is office@playcrafters.com

