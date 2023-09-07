Quad City Animal Welfare Center holding a vaccine clinic

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Animal Welfare Center is holding a mobile vaccine clinic at Zion Lutheran Church in Davenport.

The clinic will be low cost and will take place Sept 7. from 2:00p.m. to 5:00p.m.

Cats must be in a carrier while dogs must be on a leash.

For a list of vaccines and preventative products for the clinic, click here.

To learn more information about the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, click here.

