Rock Island Arsenal to hold 22nd Anniversary 9/11 remembrance walk and remembrance ceremony

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Arsenal will hold two separate events to remember the lives lost 22 years ago on the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. The events will be open to the public.

The remembrance walk will take place first with the placement of flags for each of those who lost their lives on 9/11, according to a media release from Rock Island Arsenal. Then, there will be a remembrance ceremony later in the day. The ceremony will include a speech by Maj. Gen. David Wilson, commanding general U.S. Army Sustainment Command and senior mission commander at the Rock Island Arsenal.

The remembrance walk will begin at 6 a.m. on Sept. 11 and the remembrance ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the 9/11 Memorial, across from Memorial Field of the Rock Island Arsenal, according to the media release.

Officials say the remembrance walk will be 2.5 miles and will begin at 6:30 a.m. at the Memorial Field parking lot, but the marchers will begin assembling at 6 a.m.

Then, the ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the 9/11 Memorial, officials said.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Police: 10-year-old Rock Island boy accidentally shot himself before mom hid body
Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of the woman who died in a rollover...
Victim identified in fatal rollover in Clinton County
83-year-old James Lawyer was reported missing Sunday. He was found early Monday morning.
FOUND: Deputies locate missing Grand Mound man
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay inside and lock their doors and...
Louisa Co. deputies arrest 2 armed robbery suspects from Chicago after hours-long search
The bench trial for Henry Dinkins ended on Tuesday and his fate in is the hands of the judge....
Fate of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell now in the judge’s hands

Latest News

Rock Island Fire Department provides car safety check
Jamel Neal, 19, and three others who are under 18-years-old were arrested Thursday after a...
4 arrested after Rock Island police chase
Davenport 7th Ward Alderman Derek Cornette.
Davenport City Council to discuss removing 7th Ward alderman during special meeting Thursday
The Rock Island Sheriff's Department is searching for Jason Hearn for a probation violation.
CRIME STOPPERS: Hearn wanted for parole violation on drug charges
Scott County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of breaking down a door of a Long...
CRIME STOPPERS: Burglar breaks down door, flees after seeing homeowner