Rock Island Arsenal to hold 22nd Anniversary 9/11 remembrance walk and remembrance ceremony

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Arsenal will hold two separate events to remember the lives lost 22 years ago on the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. The events will be open to the public.

The remembrance walk will take place first with the placement of flags for each of those who lost their lives on 9/11, according to a media release from Rock Island Arsenal. Then, there will be a remembrance ceremony later in the day. The ceremony will include a speech by Maj. Gen. David Wilson, commanding general U.S. Army Sustainment Command and senior mission commander at the Rock Island Arsenal.

The remembrance walk will begin at 6 a.m. on Sept. 11 and the remembrance ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the 9/11 Memorial, across from Memorial Field of the Rock Island Arsenal, according to the media release.

Officials say the remembrance walk will be 2.5 miles and will begin at 6:30 a.m. at the Memorial Field parking lot, but the marchers will begin assembling at 6 a.m.

Then, the ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the 9/11 Memorial, officials said.

