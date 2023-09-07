Rock Island Fire Department provides car safety check

ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - The Rock Island Fire Department is partnering with Every Child to provide a car seat safety check.

On Sept 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at Rock Island Fire Department’s central house, 1313 5th Avenue.

With the new school year beginning, this is an opportunity to ensure that children are properly secured in their vehicles. The technicians on hand are responsible for making sure that the car seats fit the child and the vehicle.

Technicians can provide information on the direction a child should face and when a child should change seats along with assisting caregivers in installing their own seats.

For more information, contact the Assistant Chief Terry Smith or Chief Bob Graff at 309-732-2800.

