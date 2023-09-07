Rock Island native Madison Keys advances to semifinals at US Open

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rock Island native Madison Keys defeated Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the semifinals at the US Open for the third time in her career.

“I just love it here, I love playing here. I mean in front of a home crowd you can never feel like you can’t get out of any situation and I think all of the great memories here and all of the super long battles that I’ve had with the crowd getting me through it I just always walk on the court and feel right at home.

It’s the 6th major semifinal appearance for 17th ranked Keys who will play 2nd ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.

