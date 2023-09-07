Rock Island native Madison Keys advances to semifinals at US Open

Madison Keys advances to semifinals at US Open
Madison Keys advances to semifinals at US Open(Chris Smith | Credit One Charleston Open)
By Joey Donia
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rock Island native Madison Keys defeated Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the semifinals at the US Open for the third time in her career.

“I just love it here, I love playing here. I mean in front of a home crowd you can never feel like you can’t get out of any situation and I think all of the great memories here and all of the super long battles that I’ve had with the crowd getting me through it I just always walk on the court and feel right at home.

It’s the 6th major semifinal appearance for 17th ranked Keys who will play 2nd ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Police: 10-year-old Rock Island boy accidentally shot himself before mom hid body
Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of the woman who died in a rollover...
Victim identified in fatal rollover in Clinton County
The bench trial for Henry Dinkins ended on Tuesday and his fate in is the hands of the judge....
Fate of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell now in the judge’s hands
83-year-old James Lawyer was reported missing Sunday. He was found early Monday morning.
FOUND: Deputies locate missing Grand Mound man
One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night in DeWitt, the Clinton...
1 killed in rollover crash in Clinton County

Latest News

John Deere gifts $1M grant to Habitat for Humanity for city repair
Commonwealth Edison’s Chicago North headquarters is pictured in late summer 2023.
Complaint alleges ComEd violated state law by raising fees on customer bills
Comfortable 70s and some sun Thursday
First Alert Forecast - Comfortable 70s and some sun Thursday
KWQC-TV6 Investigates with Matt Christensen
Davenport responds to reports of leaked memo