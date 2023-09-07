SCWPro - a local independent wrestling promotion celebrates 20 years

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A local independent wrestling promotion is celebrating 20 years as an entertainment company in the Quad Cities.

SCWPro started back in 2003 with a bunch of high school kids with a dream, now they’re celebrating 20 years of bringing entertainment to the Quad Cities.

However, professional wrestling is more than just sports entertainment.

“It’s really just storytelling packaged as professional wrestling,” said Marek Brave, owner & operator of SCWPro Wrestling. “I always like to refer to it as kind of athletic acting. So if you were to go see a play, you get all of the same theatrical elements that you would at a play, you get that at professional wrestling, but you also get an athletic aspect as well. You get some gymnastics and some some some football and even some, you know, high school or Olympic style wrestling mixed in as well.”

SCWPro has had very successful alumni, but their first professional wrestling match was WWE’s Seth Rollins, who is a WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

“The longevity of 20 years, to be able to make it and continue to evolve and grow and adapt and still be the premier name and independent wrestling in the Quad Cities,” said Rollins. “You know, there’s not a lot of places in the world where independents have stood the test of time. And so, I’m very proud that I’ve been able to contribute to SCW in any way that’s helped it.”

People from all around the world come to train in the Quad Cities with SCWPro.

“They start their professional wrestling journey here in the Quad Cities with SCW,” said Brave. “Then they move on and and they’re able to make a living off of the professional wrestling business, which is something we take a lot of pride in that we’re able to, to allow young performers to cut their teeth before they go on and achieve great success elsewhere.”

Brave also says that right now, they’re operating at peak level.

“We’re able to deliver some quality entertainment for people all around the Quad Cities.”

Saturday you can catch that entertainment in a family friendly event celebrating SCWPro’s 20th anniversary at The Blue Grass Community Center in Blue Grass Iowa. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are only $10.

If you are interested in more of SCWPro’s upcoming events you can follow their social media accounts @SCWPro.

