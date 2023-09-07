Sit-down with the Iowa Attorney General

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In 2022, Brenna Bird unseated the longest-serving active Attorney General in U.S. history.

TV9′s Beth Malicki sits down with Iowa Attorney General Bird to discuss her perspective on a plethora of topics - ranging from emergency contraception for rape survivors to requiring voter registration materials to be in English.

Part 1: Targetting human trafficking

Part 2: Student-athlete sports betting

Part 3: Auditing the funding of emergency contraception for sexual assault victims

Part 4: Only having voting materials in the English language

