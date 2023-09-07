Thiel appeal hearing, involuntary manslaughter in 2020 fatal LeClaire boat crash

James William Thiel, 46-years-old at the time, was convicted in April of 2022 of two counts of involuntary manslaughter.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) - An Iowa judge heard an appeal from attorneys for a man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in a 2020 fatal LeClaire boat crash.

James William Thiel, 46-years-old at the time, was convicted in April of 2022 of two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of Dr. Anita Pinc and Craig Verbeke.

Thiel’s attorneys are requesting a new trial through the court of appeals.

The court of appeals will issue a decision on whether or not to grant a new trial at a later date.

