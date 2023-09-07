Why some weather app forecasts differ from one another

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The First Alert Weather team recently asked for screenshots of viewers’ cell phone weather app’s 7 or 10 day forecast, that were not tied to KWQC or any local station here at home or across the US.

There were many of the same city submitted, showing vastly different forecasts, especially the farther in time you went.

More than 10,000 weather apps are available for Apple and Android devices, so it’s not wonder there are different forecasts. But why?

Many applications are solely based on a computer-generated forecast and have no human input. This includes the hourly and daily forecasts, and even what the radar will look like in the future.

That’s why we recommend downloading the free QC Weather App powered by KWQC.

It is updated multiple time per day by a member of the First Alert Weather team.

If there is a vast change in weather on a day-to-day basis, you can count on the First Alert Weather team to update the app to the latest forecast.

Why some weather app forecasts differ from one another
