9/11 remembrance events around the Quad Cities Area Monday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Several Quad City communities will be hosting events to remember the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives when jetliners were hijacked and intentionally flown into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

First responders were among those who died and thousands of soldiers were killed in the subsequent War on Terror.

Burlington Fire Department

A remembrance ceremony will be held at the Central Fire Station, 418 Valley St.

Area fire departments, law enforcement, first responders and EMS will be in attendance. The memorial will begin at 7:46 a.m. with the ringing of the station bell. Church bells in the downtown area are invited to join in and ring for two minutes.

The ceremony will last about 15 minutes and will be live-streamed on the department’s Facebook page.

Muscatine

The Muscatine Fire Department, Muscatine Police Department, and the City of Muscatine invite residents to join them for a “Moment of Silence” ceremony at 7 a.m. Monday at the Muscatine Firefighters Memorial on the corner of East 5th and Cedar streets.

A memorial stair climb will be conducted starting at 8:52 a.m., Monday, the exact time that the first FDNY apparatus was on scene at the Twin Towers. The stair climb at Muscatine High School, 2705 Cedar St.

Those who would like to participate in the stair climb are asked to contact Captain McSorley at 563-263-9233 extension 622 or email at amcsorley@muscatineiowa.gov. Email is preferred.

Rock Island Arsenal

The Rock Island Arsenal will mark the 22nd Anniversary of 9/11 with a remembrance walk and ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial across from Memorial Field on the Arsenal.

The 2.5-mile walk will begin at 6:30 a.m. at the Memorial Field parking lot with

marchers assembling beginning at 6 a.m.

The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the 9-11 Memorial.

