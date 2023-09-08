Airport authority ponders Quad-Cities spaceport

Spaceport study for Quad-Cities
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT
QUAD-CITIES, Ill. (KWQC) - The Metropolitan Airport Authority Board of Commissioners is considering the future of space travel.

The board recently approved a commercial spaceport planning study.

Airport leadership said it wants to ensure the Quad-Cities is at forefront of that development.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office and the Illinois Department of Transportation shared their support. The study is being funded through a grant.

The Quad Cities International Airport will end the summer celebrating wins including historic number of air traffic in May, July and August.

The airport also said it works to gain a favorable reputation with pilots to entice them to stop in Moline and fuel up.

The biggest win of the summer, the airport said, was the announcement of twice daily service to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) with American Airlines.

According to the release from QCIA, John Deere’s presence in the southeast played a substantial role in securing this route as well as support from the business community needing eastern seaboard connections and beyond.

“It’s been tough for regional airports as airlines focused attention on larger aircraft and airports to recover from the pandemic,” said Benjamin Leischner, A.A.E., executive director, Quad Cities International Airport. “But we’re feeling more optimistic than ever about the future of the QC Airport. It’s taken a dedicated staff and committed community to get us here, and we’re using this momentum to take us into the future.”

