American Countess will dock in Muscatine Saturday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The American Countess riverboat will stop in Muscatine allowing passengers to sightsee.

The lower boat launch and the parking area downriver from the Iowa Avenue entrance to Riverside Park will be closed to the public starting at noon Saturday. The area will reopen at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The American Countess will dock at the lower boat launch Saturday night. Tour buses will take passengers to points of interest in Muscatine Sunday morning with the vessel departing shortly after noon Sunday.

This will be the last of three stops at Muscatine by American Queen Voyages cruise ships in 2023. The other two stops occurred on July 16 and July 30. The upper boat launch will remain open as well as the parking areas upriver of the Iowa Avenue entrance

