BREAKING: Truck crashes into Davenport fire station

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A pickup truck crashed into a Davenport fire station building, Friday afternoon.

TV6 was on-scene around approximately 2:19 p.m. at 35th and Harrison at Davenport Fire Department Station Three where the crash happened.

TV6 is working to learn more about the incident, including the driver’s condition, any other injuries and damages.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide updates online and on-air as they become available.

A truck crashed into a Davenport fire station building Friday afternoon. (kwqc)

