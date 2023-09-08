BREAKING: Truck crashes into Davenport fire station

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Friday, Sept. 8, includes the top stories of the day.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A pickup truck crashed into a Davenport fire station building, Friday afternoon.

TV6 was on-scene around approximately 2:19 p.m. at 35th and Harrison at Davenport Fire Department Station Three where the crash happened.

TV6 is working to learn more about the incident, including the driver’s condition, any other injuries and damages.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide updates online and on-air as they become available.

