Clinton Half Marathon to take place Sunday

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Friday, Sept. 8, includes the top stories of the day.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Half Marathon will take place on Sunday morning along with a 5k and 10k race.

The Clinton Half Marathon will be on Sunday stating at 7:30 a.m. and ending by 10:30 a.m., according to a media release from Clinton Police Department. There will also be a 5k and a 10k race. All three races will bein in the 200 block of 5th Avenue South.

Police say the Clinton Half Marathon traverses 13.1 miles of city streets and parks, so traffic will be impacted for a short time on Sunday morning. The course will be marked with signs, traffic cones, barricades and traffic control personnel.

Police also want to remind citizens and the public who plan on watching the race to expect some minor traffic delays throughout the community on Sunday morning from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Officials say all three races will begin in the 200 block of 5th Avenue South. Runners will head east on 5th Avenue South and turn north on Riverfront Drive. Then the runners, depending on which race they are in will separate near 6th Avenue North and Riverfront to complete their specific race.

The runners will finish the race by traveling southbound in the parking lane of 2nd Street, west side of the street, from 9th Avenue North to 5th Avenue South, officials said. The runner will cross the finish line in the 200 block of 5th Avenue South, which will be completely closed to traffic until the race ends.

For additional information, click here.

