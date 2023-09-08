Drought conditions raise concerns about apples and pumpkins with 2023 picking-season

As fall approaches, pumpkin and apple picking are coming into full season. But there are concerns about the impact of the drought and the extreme heat on crops.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
STARK CO., Ill. (KWQC) - As fall approaches, pumpkin and apple picking are coming into full season. But there are concerns about the impact of the drought and the extreme heat on QCA fruit crops.

However, one farmer from Stark County says his crops seem to be holding up so far.

“This year, it’s been dry in June,” Craig Tanner owner of Tanner’s Orchard reflected. “Apples have been slow to grow, but with rain in July and August, everything has kind of caught up.”

Tanner says the apples have reached a decent size and the flavor has been good too.

Apple picking is already underway for the 2023 season through the end of October.

As for pumpkins, farmers say they’re a little smaller than usual, but still in good shape.

Pumpkin picking for the 2023 season is expected to start soon too.

