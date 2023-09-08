Eastern Iowa soccer community celebrates legacy of Bill Haag with SAU Mens and Womens soccer games

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The eastern Iowa soccer community is celebrating the life and legacy of coach Bill Haag by hosting Saint Ambrose University Mens and Womens soccer games at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.

The games will be held at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Muscatine Soccer Complex on Field Three, the main field with bleachers in the center of the complex according to event organizers. The SAU men will take on Waldorf University in the first game at 6 p.m. The SAU women will then face Culver-Stockton College in the nightcap at 8 p.m. Between games there is a brief ceremony planned to celebrate Coach Haag’s memory.

Coach Haag passed earlier this year after a battle with cancer, according to a family members. During his coaching career, Haag coached at Muscatine High School, founding the girls program in 1985 and taking over the boys program in 1990. He also coached at several eastern Iowa soccer clubs as well as with State of Iowa’s girls Olympic Development Program where he led Iowa to its first ever regional ODP championship.

The Haag family says that they wish to use the match to promote soccer among all levels of soccer in eastern Iowa as well as celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Muscatine Soccer Complex.

The event is free to attend, according to event organizers.

