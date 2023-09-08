Following in dad’s footsteps

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Throughout Iowa State football history, you can find a common last name: Petersen. Troy Petersen was a standout defensive lineman for the Cyclones in the early 1990s. The Petersen lineage doesn’t end there, though.

“When Zach made that decision, it was crazy. I didn’t push him. He had any place he wanted to go he could go,” Petersen said.

Petersen’s oldest son, Zach, played for Iowa State from 2018 to 2021. While in Ames, he was joined by a familiar face.

“He helped Joey make his decision so that was even better yet because they talked it out as brothers,” Petersen said.

Joey Petersen, a current Iowa State junior, followed in his brother and father’s footsteps to play for the Cyclones

“I can go to Letterman’s things with my sons. There’s not too many people that can,” Petersen said.

Last but not least, the youngest Petersen sibling, AJ, is also playing for the Cyclones.

“AJ, that is all he’s ever known. With having two brothers there that was the only place he really wanted to go to just because that’s what he knew,” Petersen said. “You spend 10 years looking at the facilities, going through everything. He really knew the ins and the outs of the university, so that’s what he wanted.”

From North Scott, all the way to Ames, the Petersen family has left its mark along the way.

“All three of them are great people, great men. Ya know, their parents, Troy and Andrea, and that family did a great job raising them as far as hard-nosed work ethic, and they brought a lot of those things to the football field,” said Kevin Tippet, North Scott’s head football coach. “They love football. It shows. I joke with them. I wish there would have been one more.”

Petersen said the whole family will be in Ames for the Cy-Hawk matchup. It’s a moment the Petersen family won’t soon forget.

“That’s where me and wife met, so our whole family is tied to Iowa state,” Petersen said. “Inside the stadium, is just insane. When they get the music going, and all that other stuff, it’s pretty intense. It’s crazy.”

