Former MTA paratransit bus driver charged with sexually abusing intellectually disabled woman

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former MTA paratransit bus driver is facing charges after police say she sexually abused a woman with an intellectual disability.

Douglas James Wing, 41, of Clinton, was booked into the Clinton County Jail earlier this week on two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

He made a first appearance on the charges Wednesday in Clinton County District Court, online court records show. A judge set his bond at $20,000 cash-only.

The judge also set a preliminary hearing for Sept. 15.

According to an arrest affidavit:

On Aug. 29, a Clinton officer responded to MercyOne for a report of a sexual assault.

A woman claimed she was sexually abused twice by Wing and that one of the incidents happened at his home. The woman is believed to have the mental function of an 11-year-old and is unable to consent to a sexual act.

Wing worked as a MTA paratransit bus driver and has known the woman for more than a year.

He admitted to police that he had sex with the woman at his home.

Video and audio recordings on an MTA bus captured Wing telling the woman that she must not tell anyone about their relationship and making a sexual comment to her. The video also shows the bus stopping at Wing’s home and the two of them getting off the bus and going into an attached garage, according to the affidavit.

